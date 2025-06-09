Manipur: Appeal to observe ‘ANSAM Day of Prayer’

IMPHAL, June 8: In accordance with the resolutions adopted in the first legislative assembly of the All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM) for the tenure 2024-2026 at Heibunglok village in Chandel district, the Naga student body has appealed to all its constituent units and subordinate bodies to observe the “ANSAM Day of Prayer” on June 8, 2025.

The ANSAM “earnestly requested” its constituent units and subordinate bodies to observe this ANSAM Day of Prayer in a manner that is most convenient and feasible for each unit.

One of the points of prayer is for the ANSAM and its constituent units and subordinate bodies “so that God’s ceaseless guidance and blessings be upon them while serving the Naga people and while fighting against issues confronting the rights of the Naga people”.

The second point of prayer is for Naga unity and logical settlement of Indo-Naga political conflict based on the Framework Agreement that is inclusive, honourable and acceptable.

The third point of prayer is about the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and the “imposed border fencing construction and issues confronting the Nagas in Naga homeland”.

The ANSAM also appealed to its units to pray for all the Naga students in their pursuit of studies in different fields and career excellence. It also appealed to its units to pray for the good health and safety of the ANSAM leaders and Naga civil society organisation leaders in general, and also for Naga “national workers, politicians and public leaders”. (NNN)