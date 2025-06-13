35.7 C
Manipur Bans Laser Lights Near Imphal Airport to Ensure Flight Safety

By The Hills Times
HT Digital

IMPHAL, JUNE 13: The Manipur government has banned the use of laser lights within a 10-kilometre radius from Imphal International Airport. The decision has been made to remove visual distractions for pilots during sensitive flight phases and improve air safety in the area in general.

Both laser displays and laser pointers are under the ban, as per an official announcement issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Imphal West district. The directive was issued after deliberations during the recent meeting of the Airfield Environment Management Committee of the Imphal International Airport.

Authorities stressed that the ban is a precautionary measure to avoid any visual interference with pilot vision, especially during takeoff and landing, which are extremely sensitive stages of flight. “This ban has been enforced to avoid visual distraction of pilots and maintain flight safety,” the statement further stated. Severe punishment is reserved for those who breach the directive. Persons or organizations proven to be making use of laser light in the prohibited area will be penalized and prosecuted under the terms of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, the Aircraft Rules of 1937, and the Airport Authority of India Act, 1994.

