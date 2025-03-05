31.1 C
Manipur: Bee Swarm Attack Leaves One Dead, Three Injured

The victims, who were seeking refuge at the Leimaram Government High School relief camp that falls under the Bishnupur police station, had gone to receive their monthly rice ration

IMPHAL, Mar 5: A tragic event occurred in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Tuesday when a group of bees attacked four Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) as they were collecting rice from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) Godown at Leimaram. The unexpected attack resulted in the death of one individual, with three others getting injured.

The victims, who were seeking refuge at the Leimaram Government High School relief camp that falls under the Bishnupur police station, had gone to receive their monthly rice ration given by the government. The attack took place at about 11 a.m. when the bees swooped down on them without any warning.

In spite of their attempts to flee, the bees chased and continued to attack them aggressively. The ferocity of the attack put all four in trouble. Among them, 40-year-old Leitonbam Jiren, who is the son of L. Abu, received serious injuries and died on the way to Saiyol Hospital in Nambol, which is in the same district.

The other three victims, Soibam Ahongjao (45), S. Biren (53), and M. Subashchandra (54), were severely injured. They were rushed to Saiyol Hospital, where they were given medical attention.

Ever since the tragic accident, local officials and the police have filed a case and taken necessary action. The assault has drawn attention to safety precautions for displaced individuals gathering relief goods in open and exposed areas.

