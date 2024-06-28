31 C
Friday, June 28, 2024
Manipur BJP president meets Amit Shah

Updated:
IMPHAL, June 27: BJP’s Manipur president A Sharda Devi met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday and held an extensive discussion on the current situation in the ethnic strife-hit state.

Devi said that she urged for immediate attention to bring permanent solution and tranquillity to the state.

“Met Hon’ble Home Minister, Mananiya Shri @AmitShah ji, for an extensive discussion on the current situation in Manipur. Conveyed the people’s aspirations and urged immediate attention to bring permanent solution and tranquillity to the state, while appreciating the ongoing efforts,” she posted on X.

“Additionally, highlighted the need for resettling IDPs (internally displaced persons) and providing maximum support for smooth rehabilitation,” she added.

Devi said Shah assured her that the Centre was aware of the delicate situation on the ground and committed to fulfilling the people’s aspirations.

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic violence between hills-based Kuki-Zo people and Imphal Valley-based Meiteis since May last year. (PTI)

