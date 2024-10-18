24 C
Manipur celebrates Mera-Hou-Chongba festival

Promoting unity and peace among diverse communities

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 17: The state of Manipur came alive on Thursday with the vibrant celebration of the annual Mera-Hou-Chongba festival, a cultural event that symbolizes unity and harmony among the diverse communities of the region.

This festival, rooted in the traditions of Manipur, aims to strengthen the bonds between the valley and hill tribes, fostering a spirit of peaceful coexistence and mutual respect.

Observed on the 15th lunar day of the Mera month, as per the Meitei calendar (October/November), the festival brought together people from various communities, with a focus on bridging cultural differences. Traditional rituals and festivities took center stage, highlighting the rich cultural heritage shared by the people of Manipur.

The celebrations were led by Maharaj Leishemba Sanajaoba, the titular king of Manipur and a sitting member of the Rajya Sabha. A grand religious procession, marking the key highlight of the festival, commenced from the royal palace in Imphal and proceeded to the historic Kangla Fort, a symbolic site that holds deep significance for the people of Manipur.

Dressed in traditional attire, participants showcased their cultural pride as they walked through the streets, accompanied by rituals and cultural performances that echoed the importance of unity in diversity. The Mera-Hou-Chongba festival serves as a reminder of the shared heritage and the collective identity of the hill and valley communities, encouraging peace and harmony in the region.

The festival not only honors the age-old traditions of the Meitei people but also promotes an atmosphere of understanding and collaboration between different ethnic groups in Manipur, underscoring the state’s commitment to cultural preservation and peaceful coexistence.

