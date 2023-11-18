19 C
Constitution of India to be published in Meetei Mayek script, announces Manipur CM Biren Singh

Northeast
Imphal, Nov 18: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced a significant initiative on November 18 via microblogging site ‘X’. The Constitution of India will be published in Meetei Mayek script, a monumental decision aimed at celebrating and promoting the Manipuri script.

This move will also provide speakers of the Manipuri language, or Meiteilon, direct access to the principles of the Indian Constitution. The Law and Legislative Affairs Department, Government of Manipur, is set to publish a diglot edition (English-Manipuri) of the Constitution of India, including the Manipuri Meetei Mayek Script.

The Constitution, the supreme law of the country, outlines fundamental rights, directive principles, and duties of citizens. It also codifies the political structure, procedures, power, and functions of government institutions. Notably, it is the world’s longest written constitution.

Despite 73 years since the Constitution was implemented, its principles have remained inaccessible to many due to the lack of local language translations. A publication, which includes amendments up to the 105th Amendment, has been released, particularly in the Meetei Mayek script.

This significant endeavor is considered by Chief Minister N Biren Singh to be a valuable resource for the whole of Manipur, marking a crucial milestone in the state’s history. The Chief Minister expressed his optimistic wishes for the publication’s success, emphasizing its role in making the Constitution’s principles more accessible to the people of Manipur.

