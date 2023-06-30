Manipur CM Biren Singh Decides Not to Resign Amidst Drama

Imphal, June 30: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has announced his decision not to resign from his position despite the high-voltage drama that unfolded outside his residence on June 30. A large crowd of people gathered, urging him to continue as the chief minister.

In a significant turn of events, a group of women also blocked the road leading to the Governor’s residence, putting pressure on Singh not to step down. Moved by the support he received, the chief minister tore up his resignation letter in front of the mob before returning to his residence without reaching the Governor’s House.

- Advertisement -

Previously, a meeting between Chief Minister Biren Singh and Governor Anusuiya Uikey was scheduled to take place between 2:00-3:00 PM on June 30, and Singh had planned to submit his resignation during the meeting.

Sources within the Chief Minister’s office have revealed that Biren Singh was not asked by the Central leadership to resign. Instead, his decision came after he was deeply hurt by the protest held by women in Imphal, who carried dead bodies during a demonstration on June 29.

According to reports, Singh was given a choice to either resign voluntarily or face the intervention of the Central government. In light of this situation, the chief minister felt compelled to submit his resignation. However, it now appears that he has chosen to continue in his role as Manipur’s chief minister.

The ongoing political developments in Manipur have created an atmosphere of uncertainty and speculation. The decision by Chief Minister Biren Singh to retain his position has added a new dimension to the situation. It remains to be seen how this decision will impact the political landscape in the state and whether it will lead to a resolution of the ongoing crisis.

- Advertisement -

The central leadership and concerned stakeholders will closely monitor the developments in Manipur, as the stability and governance of the state are of utmost importance. The coming days will likely see further discussions and deliberations to address the issues at hand and restore calm and order in Manipur.