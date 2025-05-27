Protestors attempt to storm Raj Bhawan demanding apology from Manipur Guv

IMPHAL, May 26: A massive protest erupted in Imphal on Sunday as hundreds of people attempted to march to the Raj Bhavan, demanding a public apology from the Governor and the resignation of top officials over what they called an insult to Manipur’s identity.

The confrontation turned tense as security forces used tear gas and mock bombs to disperse the crowd, injuring at least eight protesters, including several women.

The demonstration was spearheaded by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), which had earlier launched a state-wide mass agitation campaign.

The Sunday’s protest followed the end of a 48-hour general strike across Manipur, called in response to a May 20 incident that sparked widespread outrage. In that incident, a Manipur State Transport (MST) bus ferrying journalists to Ukhrul for the 5th Shirui Lily Festival was reportedly stopped and ordered to remove the word “Manipur” from its signage, an act that protesters say symbolized a direct attack on the state’s identity.

From early morning today, security forces, including personnel from the Rapid Action Force, were stationed at key locations leading to the Raj Bhavan.

Protesters gathered in large numbers at Khwairamband Ima Market and began marching along BT Road toward the Governor’s residence. They were stopped near the Kangla Western Gate, just 150 meters from their destination.

The confrontation quickly escalated as security forces blocked their advance and resorted to crowd-control measures. Protesters clashed with personnel, who responded with several rounds of mock bombs and tear gas shells. Eight people sustained minor injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Meanwhile, more protesters from Imphal East and Keishampat joined the agitation, shouting slogans such as “Governor must apologise,” “Indian Army down down,” and “Stop divide and rule policy.” These groups were also blocked by security personnel at Palace Compound and Keishampat junction.

Protesters accused the Governor of ignoring public sentiment and dishonoring Manipur’s historical and cultural legacy. “The Governor continues to disregard the sentiments of the people by his silence. He and his administration have completely humiliated the state’s historical and cultural legacy while administering it. The inquiry commission set up by the government to probe the incident is inadequate and does not mention any penal action against those involved,” one protester said.

Speaking to the media from the committee office, COCOMI convenor Kh. Athouba condemned the security forces’ response. He said the protesters were peaceful and non-violent, and that many were elderly women and mothers who should never have been subjected to such harsh crowd control.

Athouba confirmed that COCOMI would continue its agitation until its demands are met. He said the group wants a formal apology from the Governor for what they perceive as an insult to the people of Manipur. They are also calling for the resignation or transfer of the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police, and the Security Advisor.

He added that the use of force against peaceful demonstrators must stop.

As night fell on Imphal, the city remained tense but under control, with security forces still deployed in sensitive areas. The protest marks yet another flashpoint in the long-standing crisis that has gripped Manipur since May 2023, and signals that public anger is far from over.