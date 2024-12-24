13 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
type here...

Manipur CM N Biren Singh congratulates PM Modi for Kuwait’s highest honour

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, Dec 23: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being awarded Kuwait’s highest honour, the ‘Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order,’ in recognition of his efforts to strengthen the ties between the two nations.

Modi received the honour from Kuwait’s Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah at the Bayan Palace in Kuwait City on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

In a post on X, Singh said, “I congratulate Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji on being conferred with Kuwait’s highest honour, the Mubarak Al- Kabeer Order by His Highness, the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah.”

Related Posts:

“This is another shining example of the global reverence shown upon Hon’ble PM, Shri @narendramodi ji’s dynamic leadership and India’s ever growing status and power in the world,” Singh added.

State’s lone Rajya Sabha member Maharaja Leisemba Sanajaoba also congratulated Modi on receiving the honour.

In a post on X, Sanajaoba said, “Congratulations to Hon’ble PM, India Shri @narendramodi ji on receiving the highest honour of Kuwait – The Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order. It is really a proud moment for every Indian.” (PTI)

- Advertisement -

9 South Indian Meals For Festivals
9 South Indian Meals For Festivals
10 Himalayan Hill Stations to Visit in January
10 Himalayan Hill Stations to Visit in January
10 Hidden Places to Visit in India for Couples
10 Hidden Places to Visit in India for Couples
10 Places You Can Visit In Jaisalmer This Winter
10 Places You Can Visit In Jaisalmer This Winter
10 Hill Stations To Visit In Winter Vacation
10 Hill Stations To Visit In Winter Vacation

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

24 December, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
9 South Indian Meals For Festivals 10 Himalayan Hill Stations to Visit in January 10 Hidden Places to Visit in India for Couples 10 Places You Can Visit In Jaisalmer This Winter 10 Hill Stations To Visit In Winter Vacation