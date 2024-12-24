Manipur CM N Biren Singh congratulates PM Modi for Kuwait’s highest honour

IMPHAL, Dec 23: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being awarded Kuwait’s highest honour, the ‘Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order,’ in recognition of his efforts to strengthen the ties between the two nations.

Modi received the honour from Kuwait’s Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah at the Bayan Palace in Kuwait City on Sunday.

In a post on X, Singh said, “I congratulate Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji on being conferred with Kuwait’s highest honour, the Mubarak Al- Kabeer Order by His Highness, the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah.”

“This is another shining example of the global reverence shown upon Hon’ble PM, Shri @narendramodi ji’s dynamic leadership and India’s ever growing status and power in the world,” Singh added.

State’s lone Rajya Sabha member Maharaja Leisemba Sanajaoba also congratulated Modi on receiving the honour.

In a post on X, Sanajaoba said, “Congratulations to Hon’ble PM, India Shri @narendramodi ji on receiving the highest honour of Kuwait – The Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order. It is really a proud moment for every Indian.” (PTI)

