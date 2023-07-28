Manipur CM reiterates stand against ‘illegal migrants’; calls for peaceful co-existence

- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, July 27 (NNN): Manipur’s chief minister, N Biren Singh, reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to identify and remove “illegal migrants” from the state. Speaking at the Kargil Vijay observation held at the Manipur Secretariat (South Block) Conference Hall in Imphal, he stated that the government would firmly oppose any demand for separate administration and address the current tension arising from those trying to disrupt peaceful co-existence in the state.

Chief minister Biren clarified that the tension escalated as the state government took action against drug cartels and emphasized that it is not against the Kuki community, which has long been residing in the state. He strongly condemned the use of abusive language against him during a solidarity rally in Mizoram, also attended by Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga, and urged Zoramthanga not to interfere in the internal affairs of other states. Biren also criticized the resolution passed by the European Parliament, which misportrayed the crisis in Manipur as a religious conflict between Hindus and Christians, without understanding the ground reality.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to maintaining the state’s integrity, chief minister Biren warned against elements attempting to disrupt Manipur’s unity. He emphasized that the government will not bow to any threats.

Chief minister Biren appreciated the contribution of central security forces in restoring peace and called for more sincere and transparent efforts to protect the lives of the people. The government has been engaging in talks with various stakeholders and community representatives to restore peace. Additionally, the construction of pre-fabricated houses has begun to relocate those displaced by the unrest, and efforts are made to ensure essential supplies reach relief camps.

Biren acknowledged that clashes among different communities have occurred in the past, but after resolving those issues, the communities have lived together as brothers. He appealed to all to cooperate in restoring peace and refrain from violence, so that the people can coexist harmoniously once again.

