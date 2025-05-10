Manipur Congress takes out Jai Hind Yatra in Imphal

IMPHAL, May 9: Hundreds of Congress workers led by president Keisham Meghachandra and CLP leader Okram Ibobi Singh on Friday took out a rally, “Jai Hind Yatra”, to express solidarity with the Indian armed forces that carried out “Operation Sindoor” to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack.

It was also organised to honour and boost the morale of the armed forces.

Congress workers holding the Indian flag covered nearly 4 km during the rally, which started and ended at the Congress office at BT Road.

“Today”s rally with the Tricolour was conducted under the directives of the AICC to show our solidarity with the Indian armed forces, which is fighting terrorists and encouraging them,” Ibobi, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader, told reporters.

This conflict is not against any country but against the terrorists and the Congress cannot tolerate terrorists, he said.

“Congress wholeheartedly supports this action against the terrorists by the central government,” Ibobi added. (PTI)