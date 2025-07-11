33.5 C
Guwahati
Friday, July 11, 2025
Manipur Court Sentences 63-Year-Old Man to Two Years in Jail Under POCSO Act

Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT DIGITAL

IMPHAL, JULY 11: A Fast Track Special Court in Manipur handed a 63-year-old man two years of hard imprisonment under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. The ruling was given on Thursday by Judge W. Tonen of Fast Track Special Court No. 2, who convicted Khoisnam Ibohal, a Singjamei Thokchom Leikai resident in Imphal West, under Section 12 of the Act.

The case has been filed based on a complaint given by a relative of the victim, for which Ibohal was arrested by the Imphal West Women Police on October 2, 2020. Initially, he was kept in police custody and subsequently transferred to judicial custody on October 9, 2020.

After a thorough inquiry, on December 5, 2020, a charge sheet was filed initially under Section 5 of the POCSO Act. The matter was then shifted to Fast Track Special Court No. 2 for trial. Following an evaluation of the investigation report, considering evidence, and arguments presented by the prosecution as well as the defence, the court on July 8 convicted Ibohal.

Along with the imprisonment, the court also ordered him to pay a fine of ₹40,000 out of which ₹30,000 has to be given to the victim as compensation for the mental torture. The court also ordered that the period Ibohal had spent in custody while being investigated will be subtracted from the entire sentence. If he does not pay the fine, he will be imprisoned for three more months.

10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon
Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once
Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season
8 Unmissable Eco-Tourism Destinations in India
