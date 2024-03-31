24 C
Manipur declares dry day

IMPHAL, March 30:  Manipur government has declared a ‘dry day’ in connection with the voting and the counting of Lok Sabha polls in the state.

The polling for the two Lok Sabha seats in Manipur will go on in two phases. The polling across the polling station in the Inner Manipur Parliamentary constituency will go on April 19 while that of Outer Manipur (ST) Parliamentary constituency will go twice, on April 19 and 26.

As per an order issued by the Excise department, there will be dry days in the state from 4pm on April 17 till 4pm of voting of first phase (April 19).

Similarly, from 4pm of April 24 till 4pm of the second phase polls (April 26), the state will be dry days.

A dry day has also been declared on the day of counting of votes — June 4. It will be effective till the end of the counting, the order stated.

Further, no spirituous, fermented or intoxicating liquor substances of like nature shall be sold, given or distributed at hotel, eating house, tavern, shop or any other places or public, within a polling area during the 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for the conclusion of poll for election in the polling areas.

The order covered all the 57 liquor license holders including exempted categories, the order issued by additional commissioner of Excise Ng Roman Singh added. (NNN)

