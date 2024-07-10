31 C
Manipur Governor briefed on Manipur situation

IMPHAL, July 9: Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey was briefed on the prevailing security situation of the state on Tuesday by Major General Ravroop Singh, IGAR (South), at Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

According to a Raj Bhavan source, Major General Ravroop Singh, while briefing about the prevailing security situation in the state, informed the Governor that the Assam Rifles is helping the administration in controlling the situation by deploying its personnel to vulnerable areas including the far flung interior areas of Jiribam district. He also told the Governor that the Assam Rifles is prepared to face any eventuality at any point in time so that peace prevails anywhere in Manipur, the Raj Bhavan source added.

After a patient hearing, the Governor expressed her appreciation regarding the efforts of the Assam Rifles and asked the latter to continue the same for the restoration of peace and normalcy in the state. (NNN)

