23 C
Guwahati
Monday, May 6, 2024
type here...

Manipur Governor launches ‘School on Wheels’ for children staying in relief camps

CM and CS instructed to initiate a process for permanent settlement for displaced people staying in relief camps

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, May 5: Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Sunday launched a “School on Wheels” initiative to reach out to students staying in relief camps in the ethnic violence-hit state, a Raj Bhavan statement said.

Uikey during the launch of the programme at Bal Vidya Mandir Complex said the school bus is equipped with a library, smart TV, computer and sports items will visit relief camps along with a teacher.

- Advertisement -

“The incidents which started on May 3 last year affected thousands of people especially students of the state,” the governor said, adding “The school on wheels scheme will reach out to students and impart them with necessary education.”

Stating that she understands the pain and sorrow of the displaced persons, the governor said she had instructed the chief minister and chief secretary to initiate a process for permanent settlement for displaced people staying in relief camps.

The initiative is implemented by Vidya Bharati Shiksha Vikas Samiti which decided that children staying in relief camps should not face any kind of inconvenience, the governor said.

Around 18,000 students are currently staying in 480 relief camps.

- Advertisement -

More than 219 people were killed and thousands displaced from homes after ethnic clashes broke out on May 3 last year, when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals – Nagas and Kukis – constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts. (PTI)

Best Places In India To Admire The Beautiful Cherry Blossoms
Best Places In India To Admire The Beautiful Cherry Blossoms
7 Most Scenic Train Journeys In South India
7 Most Scenic Train Journeys In South India
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol
Best Places To Visit In South India In May
Best Places To Visit In South India In May
Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa
Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

06 May, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Best Places In India To Admire The Beautiful Cherry Blossoms 7 Most Scenic Train Journeys In South India Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol Best Places To Visit In South India In May Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa