Manipur Governor meets Naga outfit over India-Myanmar border fencing and scrapping of FMR

IMPHAL, Aug 16: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Saturday held a meeting with the United Naga Council (UNC) on the fencing of the India-Myanmar border and scrapping of the Free Movement Regime (FMR), which the outfit is opposing.

In a statement, the Raj Bhavan said the UNC delegation shared their views and concerns on matters related to the FMR and border fencing, and requested the governor to take up the matter with the Centre.

“The governor gave a patient hearing to the delegation and informed them that the matter had already been taken up with the Ministry of Home Affairs. The governor appealed to the members of the Council to maintain peace and restraint while constructive dialogue continues,” it added.

UNC president Ng Lorho said the apex body of all Naga outfits in the state was invited by the governor for the meeting.

“The governor emphasised that, as the border issue falls in the Centre’s domain, the involvement of central representatives in the talks is essential,” Lorho said.

“He assured that he will facilitate a dialogue between the Government of India and the UNC very shortly. In the meantime, our stand against border fencing and the scrapping of FMR remains the same. Both parties agreed to reconvene for the next round of discussions within three days,” he added.

Naga groups have been opposing the ongoing fencing works and scrapping of the Free Movement Regime, stating that it would affect the community that has been divided by the border.

The FMR was implemented in 2018 as part of India’s Act East policy. The decision to scrap it was announced in February 2024 to ensure internal security and maintain the demographic structure of the Northeastern states bordering Myanmar.

In December last year, the government revised the guidelines on cross-border movement, allowing FMR to just 10 km.

Under the earlier FMR, every member of the hill tribes, who is either a citizen of India or a citizen of Myanmar and lives in any area within 16 km on either side of the border, could cross over on production of a border pass with one year’s validity and could stay up to two weeks per visit. (PTI)

