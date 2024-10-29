23 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
type here...

Manipur: Hand grenade found in front of college near Raj Bhavan

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, Oct 28: A hand grenade was found at the gates of GP Women’s College, located less than 100 metres from the Raj Bhavan here, on Monday morning, police said.

The incident triggered panic among passersby.

- Advertisement -

Police, after being informed about the presence of the grenade, cordoned off the area, an officer said.

Related Posts:

Later, a bomb disposal squad removed the grenade from the spot and disposed of it, he said.

The college is located less than 100 metres from Raj Bhavan and 300 metres from the chief minister’s official residence, and Manipur Police headquarters.

A hand-written note, stating ‘glory to the proletarian student’s, was left at the spot. The incident comes amid several educational institutions in Imphal Valley reporting extortion threats.

- Advertisement -

Students of the college later staged an incident against the incident. They held placards and raised slogans against the incident, demanding that such acts are not repeated.

Thokchom Yaiphabi Chanu, a student of the college said, “We strongly condemn this act of placing a grenade at the gates of our college which is located at a place where there is heavy security presence. We demand that the perpetrators be apprehended.”

Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. (PTI)

Arunachal Pradesh’s Unique Tourism Offerings
Arunachal Pradesh’s Unique Tourism Offerings
Must-Visit Hill Destinations in North India for November
Must-Visit Hill Destinations in North India for November
8 Must Try Traditional Dishes Of Kerala
8 Must Try Traditional Dishes Of Kerala
8 Most Magical Hill Stations For Your October-November Getaway
8 Most Magical Hill Stations For Your October-November Getaway
Best Winter Road Trips In India
Best Winter Road Trips In India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

BJP’s membership drive in Tripura Sees unprecedented public support

The Hills Times -
Arunachal Pradesh’s Unique Tourism Offerings Must-Visit Hill Destinations in North India for November 8 Must Try Traditional Dishes Of Kerala 8 Most Magical Hill Stations For Your October-November Getaway Best Winter Road Trips In India