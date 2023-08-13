Manipur HC asks state govt to find ways to restore internet services

IMPHAL, Aug 12 (PTI): The Manipur High Court has asked the

state government to find ways to provide mobile internet

services to people.

The court was hearing a batch of pleas filed by various parties

seeking restoration of mobile internet services which were

blocked after violence broke out in the state on May 3.

A bench of Justice Ahanthem Bimol Singh and Justice A

Guneshwar Sharma on Friday directed, “…state authorities,

specially, the home department should consider for devising

mechanism/methods for providing internet services through

mobile phones by whitelisting the mobile numbers on case to

case basis and in a phase-wise manner.”

It also added, “Accordingly, the state authorities are directed to

consider this aspect and to submit a report on the next date.”

During the hearing, the state’s counsel submitted that the

Manipur government had, earlier, issued necessary orders

lifting the ban on providing internet through broadband

services (ILL & FTTH) in a liberalised manner.

The counsel said this “was subject to fulfilment of certain

safeguards/terms and conditions and as of now, many citizens

have availed such internet services.”

Counsel for the petitioners submitted that since there has been

no data leakage through the whitelisted mobile phones, the

high court can pass appropriate orders directing the state to

whitelist all mobile phones in a gradual manner.

The counsel said authorities have conducted physical trials

about revoking the mobile internet ban by whitelisting certain

mobile numbers.

As per the report submitted by service providers, there is no

data leakage to any other numbers which are not whitelisted,

the counsel added.

An indefinite Mobile internet ban has been in force in Manipur

since May 3 after violence broke out in the state.

The court will again hear the matter on August 31.