Manipur: IRB among two killed in ambush, CoTU calls for emergency shutdown

HT Digital,

Imphal, Nov 20: Two individuals, including an Indian Reserve Police (IRB) officer, were killed in a surprise attack in Kangpokpi district of Manipur, as per Monday’s reports.

The victims, identified as Henminlen Vaiphei (IRB officer) and Thangminlun Hangshing, were reportedly in a car when a suspected terrorist group ambushed them between Leilon Vaiphei and Kharam Vaiphei.

Following the attack, a tribal organization alleged that the Kuki-Zo community was targeted without any provocation and announced a ‘shutdown’ in Kangpokpi district.

The Committee of Tribal Unity (CoTU) also condemned the attack and imposed a 48-hour emergency shutdown in the district, suspending all commercial activities and vehicular movement.