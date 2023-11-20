21 C
Guwahati
Monday, November 20, 2023
type here...

Manipur: IRB among two killed in ambush, CoTU calls for emergency shutdown

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Imphal, Nov 20: Two individuals, including an Indian Reserve Police (IRB) officer, were killed in a surprise attack in Kangpokpi district of Manipur, as per Monday’s reports.

- Advertisement -

The victims, identified as Henminlen Vaiphei (IRB officer) and Thangminlun Hangshing, were reportedly in a car when a suspected terrorist group ambushed them between Leilon Vaiphei and Kharam Vaiphei.

Following the attack, a tribal organization alleged that the Kuki-Zo community was targeted without any provocation and announced a ‘shutdown’ in Kangpokpi district.

The Committee of Tribal Unity (CoTU) also condemned the attack and imposed a 48-hour emergency shutdown in the district, suspending all commercial activities and vehicular movement.

Oldest Surviving Tribes in North East Bharat
Oldest Surviving Tribes in North East Bharat
Best Places In Shillong To Witness Cherry Blossoms
Best Places In Shillong To Witness Cherry Blossoms
These Places In India Are Named After Numbers!
These Places In India Are Named After Numbers!
Chhath Puja: Everything You Wanted To Know
Chhath Puja: Everything You Wanted To Know
Most Beautiful Pigeons In The World
Most Beautiful Pigeons In The World
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu officially inaugurates state-of-the-art district secretariat in East...

The Hills Times - 0
Oldest Surviving Tribes in North East Bharat Best Places In Shillong To Witness Cherry Blossoms These Places In India Are Named After Numbers! Chhath Puja: Everything You Wanted To Know Most Beautiful Pigeons In The World