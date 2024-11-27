Manipur launches massive operation against wrongdoers

IMPHAL, Nov 26: In response to the horrific incident in Jiribam where six innocent civilians (three children and three women) were kidnapped and “brutally killed by Kuki militants and a Hmar woman was also reportedly killed in the same region”, the government of Manipur, in collaboration with central security forces, has launched a massive operation to bring the perpetrators to justice, an official statement said today.

The government strongly condemned this “barbaric act”, which highlights the escalating violence aimed at disturbing communal harmony, the statement stated.

Recognising the gravity of the situation, the government has reinforced the security presence in Jiribam by deploying additional central forces to strengthen ongoing operations and safeguard the residents of the district, the statement also said.

Sufficient forces have been positioned to prevent any further escalation, it added.

The government of Manipur condemned these acts of violence in the strongest terms and extended its deepest condolences to the families of the victims, the statement expressed. In response to these “gruesome incidents”, a coordinated effort involving state police and central paramilitary forces has been initiated to hunt down the “terrorists” and bring them to justice, it also said.

The people in the region are also requested to remain calm and cooperate with the authorities during this critical operation. The administration reaffirmed its commitment to restoring peace and ensuring the safety of all citizens. (NNN)