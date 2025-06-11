Manipur Police Detain 19 for Street Violence, Arrest Three Militants in Separate Operation

HT Digital

IMPHAL, JUNE 11: On June 10, 19 people were arrested by Manipur Police in Imphal East district for being involved in cases of street violence. The arrested were said to be blocking roads, harassing travelers, and disrupting public peace — most of them reportedly intoxicated. These activities had caused great inconvenience to the people and disrupted the regular flow of life in the area.

The authorities said the upsets were a direct challenge to public order and were a clear breach of the law. Highlighting the need to exercise restraint, Manipur Police appealed to citizens, particularly the youth, to avoid indulging in such illegal and anti-social acts. They cautioned that partaking in such acts would invite legal action that could severely affect a person’s career and future opportunities.

In a public appeal posted on X, Manipur Police repeated their appeal: “Manipur Police request everyone, particularly the youth, to avoid such illegal and anti-social activities. Such behaviour can result in legal action that can negatively impact one’s future and professional life.” The police also reiterated their resolve to ensure peace and public order throughout the state, while thanking the public for their continued cooperation.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated development, security personnel on June 9 detained three active militants belonging to various insurgent organisations from the vicinity of Pantha under the Moreh Police Station in Tengnoupal district. The detained persons were Laisharm Rakeshwar Singh (21) of Torbung Waikhurok in Bishnupur district and a member of the banned outfit PREPAK (Pro), and Sharangthem Koireng (25) of Kakmeiyai in Thoubal district and a member of KYKL. The identity of the third militant has not been verified. These initiatives highlight the state’s ongoing efforts to suppress both street-level turmoil and insurgent activity for the purposes of maintaining public order and security.