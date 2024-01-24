23 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
type here...

Manipur Police Detain 200 Persons in connection with violations

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, Jan 24: Manipur Police on Tuesday detained a total of 200 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the state.

As per police, they were detained during a search operations which were conducted by the security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.

- Advertisement -

The Manipur police also ensured the movement of 329 and 203 vehicles along NH-37 and NH-2 respectively with essential items.

“Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. Movement of 329 and 203 vehicles along NH-37 and NH-2 respectively with essential items have been ensured. A total of 141 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and Police detained 200 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the state,” the Manipur police wrote on micro-blogging site X.

The Police further said that the strict security measures have been taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

Most Beautiful Places In India To Witness Snowfall In February
Most Beautiful Places In India To Witness Snowfall In February
Evidence Supporting the Historical Validity of Ramayan
Evidence Supporting the Historical Validity of Ramayan
Architectural Marvel: Unveiling the Splendors of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir
Architectural Marvel: Unveiling the Splendors of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir
Shilpa Shetty’s Best Fusion Sari Looks
Shilpa Shetty’s Best Fusion Sari Looks
10 Solo Travelling Destinations In India
10 Solo Travelling Destinations In India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Clash during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Leads to FIR Against Rahul...

The Hills Times - 0
Most Beautiful Places In India To Witness Snowfall In February Evidence Supporting the Historical Validity of Ramayan Architectural Marvel: Unveiling the Splendors of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir Shilpa Shetty’s Best Fusion Sari Looks 10 Solo Travelling Destinations In India