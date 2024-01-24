Manipur Police Detain 200 Persons in connection with violations

IMPHAL, Jan 24: Manipur Police on Tuesday detained a total of 200 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the state.

As per police, they were detained during a search operations which were conducted by the security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.

The Manipur police also ensured the movement of 329 and 203 vehicles along NH-37 and NH-2 respectively with essential items.

“Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. Movement of 329 and 203 vehicles along NH-37 and NH-2 respectively with essential items have been ensured. A total of 141 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and Police detained 200 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the state,” the Manipur police wrote on micro-blogging site X.

The Police further said that the strict security measures have been taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.