Manipur Police recover weapons, ammunition during search operations

GUWAHATI, Nov 11: In a significant security operation, the Manipur Police, along with other security forces, successfully recovered a substantial cache of weapons and ammunition from various vulnerable areas across the state’s hill and valley districts, the state police officials informed on Monday.

The operations, aimed at maintaining law and order, were conducted in sensitive regions to combat illegal activities and ensure public safety.

According to the Manipur Police on the micro-blogging site X, the search operations were carried out in the fringe areas of Utangpokpi Hill in Kakching District and Maojang Village in Tengnoupal District.

During the searches, security forces seized a variety of weaponry, including two country-made 9mm pistols with one magazine, a .22 rifle with its magazine, and a country-made launcher, also known as Pompi.

They also recovered a .36 HE grenade, six live rounds of ammunition, 27 empty ammunition cases, and one lathode empty case.

Other items seized included two smoke grenades, five tear smoke shells, a “BAOFENG” handset, a pistol holster, two bulletproof jackets, a bulletproof plate, and a jungle boot.

Meanwhile, in another operation at Maojang Village, security forces recovered four 12 Bore single-barrel rifles, a locally-made 7.62 mm rifle, and a .303 rifle.

Additionally, three country-made Pompis and one lathode gun were found.

The personnel also seized two AK-47 magazines, 40 live rounds of ammunition, three improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and two handsets along with one charger.

