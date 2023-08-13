Manipur remembers unsung heroes

IMPHAL, Aug 12 (NNN): Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, “celebrating

Unsung Heroes” (of Manipur), was held at Chil Chil Asian

Mission Society (CHAMS) Campus, Kanglatongbi on August 11.

The event was organised by CHAMS funded by the ministry of

culture, a statement from the CHAMS said on Saturday.

The statement said over 2000 people participated in the

programme . The statement further said various social and civil

organisations, students from different schools and colleges

attended the event.

M L Kaisungbou, MPS, addl superintendent of police, NH-2,

security, graced the occasion as chief guest and Meena Bista,

Pradhan of the gram panchayat was the guest of honour.

Dr Benjamin Gangmei, associate professor, United College,

Chandel district, Manipur, was the resource person who spoke

on “The Impact of Unsung Heroes on Manipur Society”. The

statement also said that the gathering was enlightened by the

“informative and useful talk” of the resource person.

Later, an essay writing competition was held for classes 6, 7 and

8 on the topic “Why do we celebrate Indian Independence

Day?” It further said the topic for classes 9 and 10 essay

competition was on “How did the freedom fighters of Manipur

contribute to Indian Independence?” The statement further

said winners of the competitions were given certificates and

cash prizes on the day.

Cultural programme performers from different districts

presented different items of folk songs and dances displaying

various traditions and culture of different tribes and

communities. Lunch was served for all the guests, it added.