Manipur remembers unsung heroes

IMPHAL, Aug 12 (NNN): Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, “celebrating
Unsung Heroes” (of Manipur), was held at Chil Chil Asian
Mission Society (CHAMS) Campus, Kanglatongbi on August 11.
The event was organised by CHAMS funded by the ministry of
culture, a statement from the CHAMS said on Saturday.
The statement said over 2000 people participated in the
programme . The statement further said various social and civil
organisations, students from different schools and colleges
attended the event.
M L Kaisungbou, MPS, addl superintendent of police, NH-2,
security, graced the occasion as chief guest and Meena Bista,
Pradhan of the gram panchayat was the guest of honour.
Dr Benjamin Gangmei, associate professor, United College,
Chandel district, Manipur, was the resource person who spoke
on “The Impact of Unsung Heroes on Manipur Society”. The
statement also said that the gathering was enlightened by the
“informative and useful talk” of the resource person.
Later, an essay writing competition was held for classes 6, 7 and
8 on the topic “Why do we celebrate Indian Independence
Day?” It further said the topic for classes 9 and 10 essay
competition was on “How did the freedom fighters of Manipur
contribute to Indian Independence?” The statement further
said winners of the competitions were given certificates and
cash prizes on the day.
Cultural programme performers from different districts
presented different items of folk songs and dances displaying
various traditions and culture of different tribes and
communities. Lunch was served for all the guests, it added.