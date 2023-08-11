CBC Shillong & USTM celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Aug 10: The Central Bureau of Communication
(CBC), ministry of information and broadcasting, regional office,
Shillong in association with the University of Science and
Technology Meghalaya has organised a two-day photo
exhibition and various outreach activities to celebrate Azadi Ka
Amrit Mahotsav at USTM.
The inaugural function on Thursday was graced by A Srinivas,
DIG (operations), CRPF, NE Zone, Samudra Gupta Kashyap,
author, journalist & former information commissioner, Assam,
Mahbubul Hoque, chancellor USTM, Dr BK Das, Pro VC, USTM,
Dr RK Sharma, advisor USTM, Gopajit Das, head of office, CBC
Shillong apart from others.
A cultural programme of patriotic songs and a drama was done
by the artists of Song and Drama Division, ministry of
information and broadcasting. The delegates also inaugurated a
two-day-long exhibition on “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” at
Mother Teresa Park on USTM Campus.
In a warm welcome address, Mahbubul Hoque said that The
Mahotsav signifies the spirit of freedom, progress, and unity
that resonates throughout the country. USTM aligns with these
ideals by empowering its students to become leaders,
innovators, and responsible citizens who contribute to the
nation’s growth, he added.
Delivering the keynote address, Samudra Gupta Kashyap said
that the photo exhibition on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by CBC
provides an opportunity to go back to the era of Indian
freedom struggle and live those times. Remembering the
bravehearts of Meghalaya – U Tirot Singh, U Kiang Nangbah and
Pa Togan Sangma, Kashyap lamented that most history
textbooks have little to no reference to the history, culture or
traditions of the NE region. He also said that this needs to be
changed which can be done with the active involvement of the
people of the region and educating the rest of the country
about the contributions made by the freedom fighters,
intellectuals, artists and sportspersons from the North-East
towards the building of a modern India.
Addressing the gathering, A Srinivas said that Amrit Mahotsav is
the celebration of India’s matchless achievement in a short
span of 75 years. He also appealed to all the participants to
uphold and work towards the dreams that our freedom fighters
envisioned for this country and to follow the core values that
inspired the freedom movement. He also motivated the young
girls and boys of the University to join the armed forces and
serve the country.
The exhibition showcases the freedom struggle of India, with a
focus on the unsung heroes of the Northeast, through a series
of photo exhibits. A slew of competitions are lined up as part of
the programme for the two-day exhibition which includes quiz,
art competition and debate competition among the students.
The exhibition is open till March 11, during which people may
visit the exhibition.