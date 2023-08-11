CBC Shillong & USTM celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 10: The Central Bureau of Communication

(CBC), ministry of information and broadcasting, regional office,

Shillong in association with the University of Science and

Technology Meghalaya has organised a two-day photo

exhibition and various outreach activities to celebrate Azadi Ka

Amrit Mahotsav at USTM.

The inaugural function on Thursday was graced by A Srinivas,

DIG (operations), CRPF, NE Zone, Samudra Gupta Kashyap,

author, journalist & former information commissioner, Assam,

Mahbubul Hoque, chancellor USTM, Dr BK Das, Pro VC, USTM,

Dr RK Sharma, advisor USTM, Gopajit Das, head of office, CBC

Shillong apart from others.

A cultural programme of patriotic songs and a drama was done

by the artists of Song and Drama Division, ministry of

information and broadcasting. The delegates also inaugurated a

two-day-long exhibition on “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” at

Mother Teresa Park on USTM Campus.

In a warm welcome address, Mahbubul Hoque said that The

Mahotsav signifies the spirit of freedom, progress, and unity

that resonates throughout the country. USTM aligns with these

ideals by empowering its students to become leaders,

innovators, and responsible citizens who contribute to the

nation’s growth, he added.

Delivering the keynote address, Samudra Gupta Kashyap said

that the photo exhibition on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by CBC

provides an opportunity to go back to the era of Indian

freedom struggle and live those times. Remembering the

bravehearts of Meghalaya – U Tirot Singh, U Kiang Nangbah and

Pa Togan Sangma, Kashyap lamented that most history

textbooks have little to no reference to the history, culture or

traditions of the NE region. He also said that this needs to be

changed which can be done with the active involvement of the

people of the region and educating the rest of the country

about the contributions made by the freedom fighters,

intellectuals, artists and sportspersons from the North-East

towards the building of a modern India.

Addressing the gathering, A Srinivas said that Amrit Mahotsav is

the celebration of India’s matchless achievement in a short

span of 75 years. He also appealed to all the participants to

uphold and work towards the dreams that our freedom fighters

envisioned for this country and to follow the core values that

inspired the freedom movement. He also motivated the young

girls and boys of the University to join the armed forces and

serve the country.

The exhibition showcases the freedom struggle of India, with a

focus on the unsung heroes of the Northeast, through a series

of photo exhibits. A slew of competitions are lined up as part of

the programme for the two-day exhibition which includes quiz,

art competition and debate competition among the students.

The exhibition is open till March 11, during which people may

visit the exhibition.