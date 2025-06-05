Manipur Rifleman Dies by Suicide at Sugnu Outpost, Police Probe Underway

HT DIGITAL

IMPHAl, JUNE 5: A 33-year-old rifleman of the 8th Manipur Rifles purportedly committed suicide during duty at the Khongnang Khoisabi Sugnu outpost in Manipur’s Kakching district, as per an official report issued on Wednesday.

The victim has been named as K Ibomcha, a Sugnu Bazaar resident falling under the police station jurisdiction of Sugnu. According to reports, he fired in the head with his service rifle INSAS.

The incident, which was tragic, occurred when Ibomcha was on duty, and the police are investigating the conditions that led to suicide. To date, the reason for the act is not well established.

The authorities have lodged a case and said that a further investigation is in progress to find out the reason behind the suicide. The body has been taken to the mortuary of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal for post-mortem and other formalities.