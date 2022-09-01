Manipur Secretariat Employees Threaten To Launch Cease Work Strike

IMPHAL, Aug 31: Manipur Secretariat Services’ Association (MSSA) on Wednesday threatened to launch a cease work strike while pressing the Manipur Government to address their demands.

The employees said they will resort to the cease work strike starting from September 5, 2022 if the demands are not settled immediately, MSSA stated in a letter written to the State chief secretary on Tuesday.

It informed that an executive meeting of the MSSA held on Tuesday (August 30) resolved to launch the cease work strike.

The nine-point charter of demand placed by the MSSA included expedition of whole promotion process to immediately fill-up all vacant posts in the State secretariat service and to immediately release/clear all the retirement benefits and pensions.

The MSSA also demanded scrapping of the National Pension Scheme (NPS).

Other demands are to pay grade pay at Rs 1800 in respect of group-D secretariat employees, to pay grade pay at the rate of Rs 4,200 for caretakers, to pay grade of Rs 4,600 and Rs 4,800 respectively for the ASO/SO and PS.

The association also pressed the State Government to issue orders on payment of DA at the rate of Central Government with effect from January 2023 which the State Government had already agreed and discontinue the engagement or re-engagement of retired employees.

To cancel the order regarding transfer and utilisation of secretariat assistant M Romen Singh in the General Administrative Department (GAD) to Manipur Bhavan, Kolkata is another demand of the employees. (NNN)