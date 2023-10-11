Manipur: Seized ‘poppy’ turns out to be cooking ingredient

IMPHAL, Oct 10: A packet containing a little over 800 grams

of harmless poppy seeds seized by Manipur Police from

Imphal post office turned out to be the viral topic of the day

here on Monday, officials said.

With most officials in the dark about the culinary usage of

poppy seeds, the issue soon turned serious with most of

them linking it to illegal poppy cultivation in the hill areas of

the ethnic strife-torn state.

The seeds were found neatly packed with dry fruits in a

parcel addressed to an Assam Rifles official in Noney district,

they said.

The address on the parcel said the package was sent from a

person in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The parcel contained assorted dry fruits and poppy seeds.

Since most people in the state do not know that the seeds

are commonly used in Indian cuisine to enhance their taste,

they linked it to the illegal poppy cultivation and the drug

mafia,” an official said, adding police are likely to confirm it

after completing their investigation.

Known by various names across the country, poppy seeds or

khus khus finds a place in numerous Indian cuisines. While

they have a peculiar nutty taste, they are highly

recommended when you need to add a nice aroma to any

cuisine, the official added.

While the poppy plant is also known to be the source of

opium, the seeds that are extracted from the pods are

completely harmless, the official said. (PTI)