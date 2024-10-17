Manipur Tragedy: 10-Month-Old Baby Chokes on Live Fish

HT Digital

Thursday, October 17: In a tragic incident that occurred in Thoubal, Manipur, a 10-month-old baby lost his life after choking on a live fish. The incident took place at Khangabok Part-2 Meisnam Leikai on Tuesday when the toddler, left briefly unsupervised during a power outage, attempted to swallow a live fish, resulting in fatal asphyxiation.

According to local reports, the fish, identified as Ngapemma (Trichogaster fasciata), became lodged in the baby’s throat, causing him to choke. The baby’s mother, who had been momentarily distracted by a phone call during the power cut, rushed to her child’s aid when she heard his distressed cries. However, despite her efforts to dislodge the fish, she was unable to remove it from the baby’s throat.

Panic-stricken, the mother immediately rushed her child to the Thoubal District Hospital for emergency treatment. The hospital staff, recognizing the severity of the situation, promptly referred the child to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) hospital in Imphal. Tragically, by the time they reached RIMS, the baby was declared dead due to severe breathing difficulties caused by the obstruction in his airway.

The doctors later managed to extract the fish from the baby’s throat, confirming it as the cause of the fatal incident. Medical professionals cited that the child’s airway had been blocked by the live fish, which had caused him to suffocate. Despite the prompt response from the mother and the subsequent medical attention, the blockage could not be cleared in time to save the baby’s life.

This heart-wrenching incident has left the local community in shock and grief. Family members and neighbors expressed their sorrow, while many parents in the area voiced concern over the unexpected dangers children can face even in familiar environments. Child safety experts have reiterated the importance of constant supervision, especially for young children who are naturally curious and prone to exploring their surroundings by putting objects in their mouths.

While cases of children accidentally swallowing foreign objects are not uncommon, incidents involving live animals, such as fish, are rare and particularly challenging due to the movement of the object within the airway. Medical professionals have advised parents to be vigilant and to seek immediate medical help in any choking emergency.

This incident serves as a tragic reminder of the vulnerability of young children and the importance of awareness regarding potential hazards in everyday environments.