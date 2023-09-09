Manipur witnesses two-day ‘Public Curfew’ in protest; normal life affected

IMPHAL, Sept 8: Normal life in Manipur was severely disrupted as a two-day statewide ‘public curfew’
went into effect in protest against the alleged government’s negligence regarding the ongoing crisis in
the state. The ‘public curfew’ was initiated following a public convention hosted by Thoubal and
Kakching District Apunba Lup (TAKDAL) in Thoubal district headquarters.
Due to this curfew, there was a significant reduction in traffic across the valley districts, with most
commercial vehicles staying off the roads. In Imphal, only a few private vehicles were seen on the roads,
while the streets appeared deserted with only security forces and emergency services vehicles in
operation.
All markets and business establishments remained closed during this period. Protesters blocked main
roads by piling logs, stones, and burning objects, causing road disruptions, particularly on the NH-102
(Imphal-Moreh section).
Convoys of RAF personnel rushing to Pallel in Kakching, where fresh violence had been reported, had to
turn back due to road blockades in various places.
In some areas, people came out in large numbers to protest and burnt effigies of prominent political
figures, accusing them of inaction regarding the ongoing violence in the state since May 3.
Government offices and establishments reported thin attendance. The Manipur Home department
appealed to the public, including public functionaries, to continue their normal activities during the
‘public curfew’ and refrain from activities that could worsen the law and order situation.
The department also called on TAKDAL to withdraw their curfew call and engage in discussions with the
government of Manipur. It urged the general public and transport service providers to maintain their
normal activities and movements.
This two-day ‘public curfew’ comes as a response to the ongoing crisis in Manipur, with protesters
demanding more attention and action from both the central and state governments. (NNN)
