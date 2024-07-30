Manipur’s internally displaced girl Pushpa Chanu wins silver in Karate C’ship

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 30: Irengbam Pushpa Chanu, an internally displaced person from the Urup OBC Girls Hostel Relief Camp in Manipur, has brought honour to the state by clinching a silver medal at the 8th International Karate Championship Indian Challenger Cup, a press release said on Monday.

The prestigious event took place in Kolkata from July 26 to 28, 2024.

The Imphal East District Administration has acknowledged and honored her unwavering determination and perseverance, commending her indomitable spirit and congratulating her on this significant achievement.

Hailing from Moreh Ward No. 9, Pushpa Chanu is the daughter of Irengbam Doren Meitei and Irengbam Mikhubi and a current Class 10 student at Urup Higher Secondary School.

Pushpa has shown incredible strength and perseverance in shaping her future, despite the unfortunate events that have impacted her life since the outbreak of violence in the state on May 3 last year.

Since 2018, her dedication to karate has motivated her to undergo rigorous training with the support of her coach Arambam Grayson in her quest for the prestigious prize.