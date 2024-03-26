21 C
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Manipur’s Kuki body unequivocally calls out for boycott of LS polls

HT Digital,

Imphal, March 26: The Young Kuki, representing the interests of Kuki youths and volunteers within the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha Constituency, has declared its decision to refrain from participating in the upcoming 18th Lok Sabha Elections slated for 2024.

Simultaneously, the Kuki Mothers, constituting another segment of the tribal community, have also announced their intention to boycott the electoral process.

This resolution emerges following extensive deliberations conducted by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) Presidential Council. After consulting with its member tribes, the council unanimously concluded that no member from the Kuki-Zo community should stand for nomination in the forthcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024.

The decision underscores the significant challenges confronting the community, particularly in the aftermath of the violent incidents that occurred on May 3rd, 2023. These challenges include unresolved grievances and injustices that have persisted, exacerbating the community’s plight.

In articulating their stance, the Young Kuki faction has drawn attention to enduring issues such as violence, oppression, and neglect from state authorities. Additionally, they have highlighted the plight of displaced individuals and the prevalence of unaddressed crimes against Kuki women. They stress the critical importance of government intervention and decisive action to redress these pressing concerns.

While opting out of contesting for the Outer Manipur Member of Parliament seat, the council urges community members to exercise their democratic right to vote in the elections. The Young Kuki faction reaffirms its commitment to constructive dialogue and calls upon the Government of India to engage in substantive discussions aimed at resolving the community’s grievances in a meaningful manner.

