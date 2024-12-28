18 C
Guwahati
Saturday, December 28, 2024
type here...

Pegu releases book on Dhemaji Bar Association’s Golden Jubilee

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 28: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu released the commemorative book “Nyayrath” on the occasion of the golden jubilee of the Dhemaji District Bar Association, the Education Minister announced on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

The book celebrates the association’s significant role in upholding justice in the region and is a tribute to its contributions over the past 50 years.

Related Posts:

10 Stunning Hill Stations in South India for a Romantic Honeymoon
10 Stunning Hill Stations in South India for a Romantic Honeymoon
Top 10 Picnic Spots in Assam
Top 10 Picnic Spots in Assam
8 Wild Animals to Spot in Kaziranga National Park, Assam
8 Wild Animals to Spot in Kaziranga National Park, Assam
9 Hidden Gems in Manali You Didn’t Know About
9 Hidden Gems in Manali You Didn’t Know About
10 Amazing Places To Visit In Assam in January
10 Amazing Places To Visit In Assam in January
View all stories

Expressing his happiness at being part of the event, Pegu on the micro-blogging site X acknowledged the critical role played by the Dhemaji District Bar Association in establishing justice and providing hope to many individuals in the district.

“The association has been instrumental in ensuring justice since its inception, and the people of Dhemaji are immensely proud of its legacy,” Pegu stated during the launch.

Meanwhile, “Nyayrath” documents the journey of the Dhemaji District Bar Association, outlining its successes and the vital role it has played in the field of law and justice.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, the book serves as a written record of the association’s achievements and its dedication to promoting justice, good governance, and social cohesion within the community.

Minister Pegu also expressed his hope that the association would continue to contribute to the promotion of justice, social harmony, and good governance in Dhemaji.

He further encouraged the members of the association to keep up their efforts in fostering a just and equitable society for all.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Timeline for ADRE results, CMAAA installments announced

The Hills Times -
10 Stunning Hill Stations in South India for a Romantic Honeymoon Top 10 Picnic Spots in Assam 8 Wild Animals to Spot in Kaziranga National Park, Assam 9 Hidden Gems in Manali You Didn’t Know About 10 Amazing Places To Visit In Assam in January