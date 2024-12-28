Pegu releases book on Dhemaji Bar Association’s Golden Jubilee

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 28: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu released the commemorative book “Nyayrath” on the occasion of the golden jubilee of the Dhemaji District Bar Association, the Education Minister announced on Saturday.

The book celebrates the association’s significant role in upholding justice in the region and is a tribute to its contributions over the past 50 years.

Expressing his happiness at being part of the event, Pegu on the micro-blogging site X acknowledged the critical role played by the Dhemaji District Bar Association in establishing justice and providing hope to many individuals in the district.

“The association has been instrumental in ensuring justice since its inception, and the people of Dhemaji are immensely proud of its legacy,” Pegu stated during the launch.

Meanwhile, “Nyayrath” documents the journey of the Dhemaji District Bar Association, outlining its successes and the vital role it has played in the field of law and justice.

Additionally, the book serves as a written record of the association’s achievements and its dedication to promoting justice, good governance, and social cohesion within the community.

Minister Pegu also expressed his hope that the association would continue to contribute to the promotion of justice, social harmony, and good governance in Dhemaji.

He further encouraged the members of the association to keep up their efforts in fostering a just and equitable society for all.