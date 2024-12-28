Guwahati Police bust 2 teer gambling rackets; accused arrested

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 28: In a crackdown on illegal gambling activities, the Guwahati Police busted two teer gambling rackets in separate operations, leading to the arrest of key accused individuals and the seizure of cash, tickets, and electronic devices used in the crimes, the city police officials informed on Saturday.

In the first operation, a team from Noonmati Police Station, in collaboration with the Crime Branch, uncovered a teer gambling racket at Sankar Hotel near Noonmati Last Gate.

Jyothsna Paul (55) from Jhupri Basti was caught red-handed selling teer tickets.

During the raid, the police seized teer tickets, a register book, Rs 710 in cash, and two mobile handsets used in the illegal activity.

Legal action has been initiated against the accused.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Guwahati Police stated, “A CGPD team from Noonmati PS along with Crime Branch busted a Teer gambling racket at Sankar Hotel near Noonmati Last Gate. One Jyothsna Paul (55) of Jhupri Basti was caught red handed while selling Teer tickets.”

In a separate operation, an East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) team from Basistha Police Station acted on specific intelligence to bust a teer gambling operation at Lalmati.

Amar Barman (39), a veteran teer gambler from the area, was arrested.

Subsequently, the police recovered Rs 23,520 in cash and two mobile phones reportedly used to run an online teer racket.

Legal proceedings against Barman are underway.

“An EGPD team from Basistha PS acted on an intel to bust a Teer Gambing activity at Lalmati One veteran teer gambler – Amar Barman (39) of Lalmati – was arrested while 2 mobile phones, used for online teer racket, and ₹23,520/- cash were recovered. Legal action initiated”, the Guwahati Police added.