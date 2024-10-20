24 C
Guwahati
Sunday, October 20, 2024
type here...

Mapithel Dam victims resent alleged breach of MoA

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, Oct 19: Village headmen/chiefs of the villages affected by the Thoubal Multipurpose Project (Mapithel Dam) in Manipur are angry over the government’s alleged failure to implement the rehabilitation and resettlement plans agreed upon in the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA).

The Mapithel Dam Affected Headmen, Chiefs & Elders Organization (MDAHCEO) has urged the government to decommission the dam, citing violations of the “Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013”.

- Advertisement -

Addressing a press conference at the Manipur Press Club in Imphal recently, MDAHCEO chairman M Ngaranmi expressed the villagers’ frustration, stating that the government’s inaction has left the villages in the state of uncertainty.

He lamented that the State Government has ignored most of the 18 points related to the Economic Livelihood Rehabilitation Packages included in the MoA which was signed between the village headmen/chiefs/elders of the affected villagers and the State Government in 2020.

Ngaranmi said that the Director of the Ministry of Welfare TD Division, Government of India, had approved and cleared their rehabilitation and resettlement plan in 1997.

The chairman then demanded the government to decommission the dam if it cannot meet the points agreed in the MoA. (NNN)

Top 10 Must-Try Jungle Safaris In India
Top 10 Must-Try Jungle Safaris In India
10 Best Places To Visit In India This October For Nature Lovers
10 Best Places To Visit In India This October For Nature Lovers
8 Must-Try South Indian Fish Delicacies
8 Must-Try South Indian Fish Delicacies
10 Unexpected Hill Stations In India
10 Unexpected Hill Stations In India
Explore The Charm Of Shillong During The Cherry Blossom Season
Explore The Charm Of Shillong During The Cherry Blossom Season
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

NGH’s farmers, producer groups receives Cheques under FOCUS

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Must-Try Jungle Safaris In India 10 Best Places To Visit In India This October For Nature Lovers 8 Must-Try South Indian Fish Delicacies 10 Unexpected Hill Stations In India Explore The Charm Of Shillong During The Cherry Blossom Season