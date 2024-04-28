29 C
Guwahati
Sunday, April 28, 2024
Martyr CRPF jawan paid tribute

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 27: A sombre reception and tribute was paid to Saheed Sub-Inspector Nashiruddin Sarkar who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in Manipur by 128 Battalion CRPF at Guwahati Airport on Saturday.

Eminent persons from Northeast zone, CRPF as well as state authority were present at the event to pay last respect to the departed soldier.

Danesh Rana, IPS, IG, NES, Shri Vimal Kumar Bisht, IG, NEZ, and other senior officers of NEZ, NES, Range Guwahati and Commandants of 128 & 175 CRPF were present. From the state side, M.S. Manivannan, IAS, commissioner & secretary, Government of Assam and Akhilesh Kumar Singh, IPS, IGP Assam Police were also present.

Saheed Nashiruddin Sarkar, a sub-inspector in CRPF, was deployed with his platoon at 2nd IRB, Narasena Outpost, Moirang, owing to the prevailing security problems in the state of Manipur. On the intervening night of April 26 an 27, the platoon post came under heavy fire from unknown militants. The militants resorted to firing from automatic weapons at the sentry after throwing grenade into the camp. Heavy exchange of fire was witnessed and the platoon component of Bravo Company, 128 CRPF replied fire with fire and repelled the attack. However, during the exchange of fire sub-inspector Nashiruddin Sarkar and Havildar Arup Saini sustained fatal injuries and were declared brought dead at RIMS Hospital, Imphal. Post commander inspector Jadab Das and Constable Aftab Ul-Hussain were also wounded during the incident and are hospitalized at RIMS, Imphal.

Saheed sub-inspector Nashiruddin Sarkar was enlisted in CRPF as Constable in 1991 and had served in all the security theatres of the country. A cordial soldier, he is a native of Kokrajhar, Assam who later on relocated to Bonbaria, Barpeta. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

