Meghalaya finds second place with National Energy Conservation award

GUWAHATI, Dec 14: The state of Meghalaya has been honoured for the second consecutive year, securing 2nd place in the Group-D category for the prestigious National Energy Conservation Award for its efforts in promoting energy efficiency, reducing energy consumption and promoting sustainability. The award was organised by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Ministry of Power recognizing the state of Meghalaya’s commitment to achieving significant environmental impact through energy-saving initiatives.

In the ceremony attended by distinguished guests, vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar, and, Ministry of Power MoS Shripad Naik presented the awards to the states recognized for their exemplary contributions towards energy efficiency. In his address, the Vice President commended all the states for their exceptional contributions to national energy conservation goals and their unwavering commitment to sustainability.

Meghalaya power minister Abu Taher Mondal said that the government has initiated several energy-saving measures, including efforts such as reducing energy usage in manufacturing, investing in renewable energy, adopting energy-efficient technologies, and notifying policies related to energy efficiency, some of which are in the final stages of notification. These initiatives have contributed to a reduction in energy consumption, aligning with the government’s long-term goal of achieving carbon neutrality.

He thanked Chief Minister Sangma for his unwavering support to the power dept. While recognising the efforts of the consumer in taking up various energy conservation steps, he stated that the award is based on the indicators specified under the State Energy Efficiency Index, along with policies and activities related to energy conservation implemented across various sectors, such as industry, transport, municipalities, buildings, cross sector and MePDC.

Furthermore, the power minister highlighted that the government had notified the Meghalaya Energy Conservation Regulation 2017, which aims to promote the use of BEE star-rated appliances in public procurement and bans the use of incandescent lamps and inefficient magnetic-wire chokes in tube lights. The government has constituted a state-level steering committee for the identification of key pillars of energy transition at the state level and to provide policy guidance and recommendations to achieve state-specific energy transition goal. The government also launched the Meghalaya Electric Vehicle Policy 2021, which envisions 15% of the state’s motor vehicles being powered by electric batteries by 2025.

Meghalaya power department commissioner and secretary Sanjay Goyal said that the recognition is a testament to the state’s unwavering commitment to fostering a sustainable and resilient power infrastructure. The objective is not only to meet the energy requirements of the community but also to establish a foundation for enhanced service reliability and sustainable energy for overall progress in the region. He mentioned that a Demand Side Management Cell has also been established in MePDCL (Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Ltd) with the assistance of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, New Delhi, to formulate a suitable business model for adopting DSM activities. MePDCL has also taken various steps to reduce T&D losses, and presently the percentage of T&D losses is 17.53%.