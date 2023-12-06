Mega Assam Rifles ex-serviceman rally held at Jaipur

HT Digital,

Jaipur, Dec 6: A mega Assam Rifles Ex-servicemen Rally was held in Jaipur, Rajasthan under the aegis of Headquarters Directorate General Assam Rifles.

The rally saw participation from over 200 ex-servicemen from across the state, including Gallantry awardees, Veer Naris, widows and their dependents.

The rally was organised with the theme “Serving Those Who Served Us”, aiming to connect with the veterans, strengthen bonds and acknowledge their contributions. The event was graced by Lt Gen P C Nair, DG Assam Rifles as the Chief Guest. During the event, the Director General lauded the contribution of the veterans and the serving soldiers of Rajasthan.

The veterans were informed about various beneficiary schemes including recruitment rallies, sports quota for recruitment in Assam Rifles, reservation in educational institutes/hostels, Ayushman Bharat and extension of Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) to Assam Rifles veterans.

The Director General also highlighted about the conception of an Ex-servicemen (ESM) Cell at every Unit level, adoption of Veer Naris and disabled veterans and outreach programme.