Meghalaya: BSF thwarts smuggling attempt of clothing items, one arrested along international border

Updated:
HT Digital,

Shillong, Dec 13: On December 12, 2023, the 193rd Battalion of Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya intercepted a vehicle near the Dulainala border in the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.

The vehicle was laden with clothing items valued over Rs 35 lakh, intended for smuggling into Bangladesh.

The driver, unable to produce valid consignment documents, was apprehended. The individual and seized items were then turned over to the Police station Danger for further legal proceedings.

