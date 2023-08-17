Meghalaya CM stresses importance of good law & order for economic activities

SHILLONG, Aug 16 (PTI): Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K
Sangma stressed on the importance of good law and order
situation to take forward the economic and social activities in
the state.
Addressing the 77th Independence Day celebrations after
hoisting the national flag at the Polo ground here he said that
three formal peace talks between the HNLC, Government of
India and the state government are making steady progress.
The CM said Assam and Meghalaya are resolving the disputed
interstate border and a historic Memorandum of
Understanding was signed with Assam as a first step towards
resolving the dispute.
He said his government has set a target to make the state a 10
billion US dollar economy by 2028.
"India is on the verge of becoming the world’s third largest
economy and growing to a size of 5 trillion US Dollar in the next
five years. In resonance with that prediction, the Government
of Meghalaya has set a target of making the state a 10 billion
US Dollar economy by 2028, thereby doubling our GDP."
The CM said this period of 2023-28 is a watershed period for all
of us, consolidating the good work in the last five years and
redoubling our efforts to build a model hill state in governance,
ease of living and citizen happiness- a ‘Magnificent Meghalaya’.
He said the state government has set a target to create five
lakh employment opportunities in the next five years.
Highlighting how agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry,
sericulture and fisheries have the potential to create three lakh
employment opportunities, the chief minister said high-value
products – Lakadong Turmeric, Khasi Mandarin and Pineapples
are now being exported to overseas markets of Europe and the
Middle East.
"Pineapples from Meghalaya have been put on shelves in
international malls at Abu Dhabi and Kuwait and closer home at
Reliance Fresh outlets across Assam," he said, crediting the
success to the continuous handholding and support provided to
farmers’ collectives.
He also highlighted the creation of 44,000 Self-Help Groups
(SHG) that helped women set up successful businesses and
improve the well-being of their families and communities.
”The government will further strengthen the SHGs and village
organisations and empower the 4 lakh women who are part of
this collective,” he said.
Sangma said his government’s goal is to transform Meghalaya
into India’s most preferred tourist destination.
”We now have one of the most attractive homestay schemes in
the country, providing a subsidy of up to 7 lakh rupees per
homestay,” he said, adding that 300 homestays were
sanctioned in the last year and another 2,000 homestays in the
next five years.
”Large accommodation units, experiential centres, amusement
parks and viewing galleries in about 100 new villages to expand
tourism beyond the established clusters,” he said.
The chief minister also said that the state government is
working with the Centre to strengthen infrastructure at the
Indo-Bangladesh border like border haats, land customs
stations and integrated check points to improve trade and
make it part of the initiatives to double the economy.