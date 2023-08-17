Meghalaya CM stresses importance of good law & order for economic activities

SHILLONG, Aug 16 (PTI): Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K

Sangma stressed on the importance of good law and order

situation to take forward the economic and social activities in

the state.

Addressing the 77th Independence Day celebrations after

hoisting the national flag at the Polo ground here he said that

three formal peace talks between the HNLC, Government of

India and the state government are making steady progress.

The CM said Assam and Meghalaya are resolving the disputed

interstate border and a historic Memorandum of

Understanding was signed with Assam as a first step towards

resolving the dispute.

He said his government has set a target to make the state a 10

billion US dollar economy by 2028.

"India is on the verge of becoming the world’s third largest

economy and growing to a size of 5 trillion US Dollar in the next

five years. In resonance with that prediction, the Government

of Meghalaya has set a target of making the state a 10 billion

US Dollar economy by 2028, thereby doubling our GDP."

The CM said this period of 2023-28 is a watershed period for all

of us, consolidating the good work in the last five years and

redoubling our efforts to build a model hill state in governance,

ease of living and citizen happiness- a ‘Magnificent Meghalaya’.

He said the state government has set a target to create five

lakh employment opportunities in the next five years.

Highlighting how agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry,

sericulture and fisheries have the potential to create three lakh

employment opportunities, the chief minister said high-value

products – Lakadong Turmeric, Khasi Mandarin and Pineapples

are now being exported to overseas markets of Europe and the

Middle East.

"Pineapples from Meghalaya have been put on shelves in

international malls at Abu Dhabi and Kuwait and closer home at

Reliance Fresh outlets across Assam," he said, crediting the

success to the continuous handholding and support provided to

farmers’ collectives.

He also highlighted the creation of 44,000 Self-Help Groups

(SHG) that helped women set up successful businesses and

improve the well-being of their families and communities.

”The government will further strengthen the SHGs and village

organisations and empower the 4 lakh women who are part of

this collective,” he said.

Sangma said his government’s goal is to transform Meghalaya

into India’s most preferred tourist destination.

”We now have one of the most attractive homestay schemes in

the country, providing a subsidy of up to 7 lakh rupees per

homestay,” he said, adding that 300 homestays were

sanctioned in the last year and another 2,000 homestays in the

next five years.

”Large accommodation units, experiential centres, amusement

parks and viewing galleries in about 100 new villages to expand

tourism beyond the established clusters,” he said.

The chief minister also said that the state government is

working with the Centre to strengthen infrastructure at the

Indo-Bangladesh border like border haats, land customs

stations and integrated check points to improve trade and

make it part of the initiatives to double the economy.