Meghalaya Government Reassures Citizens On Covid-19

Shillong, Aug 3: The steady rise of new Covid-19 cases in Meghalaya of late has not rung any alarm bells for the State Government which maintains that the present situation is not alarming.

This sentiment was put forth by Health minister, James Sangma who said that the situation is very much under control.

“We are seeing many cases on the rise but the situation is very much controlled as of now, there are cases, most of the people who have been diagnosed with Covid, they have very mild symptoms,” James Sangma said.

“The situation I would say is very much under control. Still we are very vigilant about this. Those with comorbidities there will be certain complications about that but the situation for us as of now, we do have adequate number of beds and facilities are not been overwhelmed,” Sangma said.

He also mentioned that there are adequate numbers of treatment centres, quarantine centres, corona care centres as the Health department is very much prepared for the situation at hand.

“We are very much poised and ready for any kind of eventuality that I hope does not arise but we are right now prepared as I said we are not overwhelmed with the number of cases. There are adequate numbers of treatment centres, quarantine centres, corona care centres, we are very much prepared for the situation at hand,” James said.

The Health minister also admitted that there is certain laxity in the Covid appropriate behaviour as the number of cases has come down. (NNN)