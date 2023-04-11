Meghalaya Govt Assures Checking Of Illegal Mining

SHILLONG, April 10 (NNN): Meghalaya deputy chief minister in charge of home (police), Prestone Tynsong on Monday assured that the Meghalaya police will ensure illegal mining and transportation of coal are stopped at any cost.

Tynsong told reporters that one needs to understand that even if the state police are present 24×7, criminal activities still keep on happening.

“We don’t know when the thief is coming to our house so you need to understand that. You know humanly speaking we are trying our best and we will make sure that illegal mining activities stop at any cost,” he said.

On Meghalaya High Court’s order for the deployment of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to check illegal transportation of coal in Meghalaya, Tynsong however said the state police is equipped enough to handle the situation in the state.

“Let me assure the people of the state that the state police are equipped enough to handle any situation,” he added.

If the government would appeal against the court order, the deputy chief minister however said, “That I can’t say anything right now because in fact a letter has been sent even to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to the concerned organisation where ultimately they are not able to provide additional forces.”

On March 20, the Meghalaya High Court asked the CISF to indicate its readiness to check the illegal transportation of coal in Meghalaya.

While hearing a PIL, the Court was informed that the logistics to be prepared for the deployment of 10 companies of CISF would take at least four weeks. It was also informed that CISF will be proceeding on the basis that the deployment would be necessary for at least two to three years before the State augments its human resources to take over the task.

Since the selection of personnel, arrangement of even temporary accommodation and the like may require some time, it is hoped that a disciplined force as the CISF indicates within a fortnight from the date as to how deployment on the ground can be ensured within four weeks from Monday.

The court had said that since the state had indicated plans to construct or otherwise provide accommodation for CAPF personnel, the state should cooperate in the process and provide basic accommodation to the CISF personnel, including the commandants of the companies.

It had also directed that CISF should identify or engage one or more persons to be in charge by rotation and said, “Such personnel should obtain an appointment with Justice Katakey and, in the presence of representatives of the State, work out the places and modalities for ultimately deploying the 10 companies.”