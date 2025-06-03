33.9 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Meghalaya Hit by Severe Storms and Heavy Rainfall; Six Dead, Over 1,200 Affected

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

SHILLONG, JUNE 3: Meghalaya is grappling with the effects of severe squally winds and very heavy rainfall that have caused extensive damage throughout the state. Based on initial data released by the Meghalaya State Disaster Management Authority (MSDMA) on June 1, the harsh weather conditions have impacted over 1,221 individuals in 86 villages and have caused six deaths.

The storm system affected 10 districts, such as East Khasi Hills, West Garo Hills, Eastern West Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi, South Garo Hills, West Jaintia Hills, South West Garo Hills, East Jaintia Hills, South West Khasi Hills, and West Khasi Hills. A minimum of 37 homes were destroyed, and six individuals were injured in the incidences.

There have been reports of landslides in Umskun village of the Umling block and in Umjari-Umtrai. These caused tremendous road blockages and damage to infrastructure. As a response, Public Works Department (PWD) of Nongpoh Division sent contractors to remove debris and undertake emergency repairs, including temporary plasiding to stabilize damaged pavements.

Though there were no reported animal fatalities, the storm damaged crops over 0.202 hectares of cultivated land. State officials are remaining vigilant and carrying out relief and rehabilitation activities to aid affected communities and restore normalcy in affected areas.


