Meghalaya Launches Prime Tourism Vehicle Scheme to Enhance Travel Experience

Shillong, July 01: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma launched the Prime Tourism Vehicle Scheme on June 30, aiming to provide high-quality mobility solutions to tour operators and individuals, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable tourism experience in the state.

Under the scheme, 16 Innova Crysta vehicles have been rolled out, offering luxurious and comfortable transportation for tourists exploring Meghalaya’s picturesque landscapes. The introduction of these vehicles is expected to enrich the overall tourism experience and contribute to the growth of the sector.

Expressing enthusiasm for the scheme, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma took to Twitter to share the news. The luxury vehicles will provide high-quality mobility and enhance the overall experience of the tourists.

The Tourism Department shortlisted 50 individuals and groups from over 600 applicants who had applied for the scheme. To encourage participation, the government is offering a 50 percent subsidy under the Prime Tourism Vehicle Scheme, including loan repayment for the next two years.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma highlighted the government’s commitment to promoting tourism and fostering a conducive ecosystem for the sector. Providing luxury vehicles to individuals and groups will create a better ecosystem for the tourism sector.

Looking towards the future, CM Sangma outlined the long-term vision for the scheme. A total of 50 vehicles will be provided in this financial year, with plans to continue the program annually. Depending on the response and utility, the government aims to have a minimum of 250 vehicles in the next five years, and potentially even 500 vehicles. The decision will be based on market demand, vehicle utility, and the response received.

CM Sangma also emphasized the government’s commitment to bridging gaps in various sectors. Similar opportunities may be explored in other sectors based on market demand and identified gaps, following the success of initiatives such as providing subsidized vehicles to farmers and associations in the agricultural sector.