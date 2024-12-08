Meghalaya: MoU signed to boost turmeric production

SHILLONG, Dec 7: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) took place between Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA) and National Institute of Plant Health Management (NIPHM), department of agriculture & Ministry of agriculture and farmers welfare, Government of India, to enhance turmeric production in Meghalaya.

The collaboration aims to bridge the existing gaps in the horticulture sector, particularly in plant health, and good agricultural practices.

The MoU was signed between Dr Vijay Kumar D, commissioner and secretary and CEO of MBMA and Dr Sagar Hanuman Singh, director general, NIPHM.

The assistance provided by NIPHM will allow the MBMA to cultivate in line with the latest international guidelines, boost quality of produce, and create a stronger brand for the crop.

The partnership will provide technical services to MBMA, including interventions and training programs at concessional rates. This will help turmeric farmers in the West Jaintia Hills region achieve better yields and improve the quality of their produce. (NNN)