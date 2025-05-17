33.5 C
Meghalaya nursing student death cast pall of gloom

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, May 16: A cloud of grief hangs heavy over the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal, following the tragic and untimely death of Abiel Sachiana Ch Marak, a second-year B.Sc. nursing student from Meghalaya.

The 22-year-old student, known for her quiet strength, sincerity, and dedication to her studies, was found dead in the morning of Wednesday in RIMS.

Abiel, a native of Rongram in West Garo Hills district, was a student of the College of Nursing at RIMS in Imphal.

She had come to Imphal to pursue her dream of becoming a nurse, a profession she deeply respected.

Her sudden demise has left classmates, teachers, and friends devastated, as they struggle to come to terms with the loss of a promising young woman whose presence brought warmth and calm to those around her.

In response to the tragic event, RIMS held a solemn condolence meeting at Jubilee Hall today. Faculty, staff, and students gathered to pay their respects through floral tributes and heartfelt prayers.

A two-minute silence was observed in memory of Abiel, whose absence was deeply felt.

Prof G Sunil Kumar Sharma, Director of RIMS, expressed his profound sorrow, calling her death an “irreparable loss” and offered sincere condolences to the bereaved family on behalf of the institute.

“The RIMS community stands united in grief and solidarity with Abiel’s family,” he stated.

While the institution mourns the loss, the incident has also raised serious concerns.

Meanwhile, authorities have confirmed that an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of death.

As of now, no official statement has been released regarding the cause.

However, the police have not ruled out any possibilities and are treating the matter with due seriousness.

The tragic discovery has sparked unease among hostel residents and students across campus, some of whom have raised concerns over students’ safety and mental well-being. (NNN)

