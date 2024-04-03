Meghalaya: Police vehicle parked outside Mawlai police station attacked with petrol bomb by miscreants

HT Digital,

Shillong, April 3: In a shocking event, unknown assailants threw a petrol bomb at the Mawlai Police Station in Meghalaya early on Wednesday, according to reports.

The attack resulted in a police vehicle, which was parked outside the station, catching fire. Reports suggest that two unidentified individuals arrived at the station on a two-wheeler and hurled the petrol bomb at the police vehicle.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported in the incident. A case has been registered related to the incident and an investigation has been launched to apprehend the offenders.