Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Meghalaya seeks more forces along Bangladesh border

By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

SHILLONG, Aug 12: Meghalaya  government has sought deployment of additional forces to strengthen the security along international border in view of the ongoing political unrest in neighbouring Bangladesh and the attempts made to illegally enter the Indian territory.

“We have urged the government of India through union home minister that, if necessary, more manpower can be provided along the border areas so that the security can be re-enforced,” Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said after a meeting with union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to review the overall situation at the border areas.

“To that, the union home minister said he will examine the scenario and situation and take necessary action if necessary,” Sangma said.

The Chief Minister was also accompanied by deputy chief minister incharge home Prestone Tynsong during the meeting.

Sangma further informed that during the review meeting, they have briefed the union home minister that there was a good work that is going on by the BSF and the Army and very strict monitoring is being done currently by these two forces and at the same time Meghalaya police also is on high alert.

“We also informed him that we have put night curfew all along the international border to further strengthen the overall security scenario in the border zones,” the CM said while adding “We reiterated to the union home minister that we should not allow at this point in time any individual to cross the border as the matter is very sensitive and in detail discussions were done on that matter.”

“The union home minister has further stated in the meeting that the government of India is not going to allow any individual to cross over and all measures are being taken to ensure the border is securely guarded so that no movement takes place across the border,” he added further.

