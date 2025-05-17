NFR completes re-development of Haibargaon Railway Station

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 16: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has completed the redevelopment of Haibargaon Railway Station in Assam under the flagship Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, thereby converting Haibargaon Station into a modern, passenger-centric and inclusive travel hub.

Haibargaon, a historically significant neighbourhood in Nagaon, holds an essential place in Assam’s transportation and cultural landscape. Established in 1887, the Haibargaon Railway Station plays a pivotal role in regional connectivity. This redevelopment initiative marks a significant step in enhancing passenger experience and revitalizing the local economy through improved infrastructure and amenities.

The redevelopment includes a comprehensive overhaul of the station’s circulating area, with structured parking zones, dedicated lanes for pick-up and drop-off, and widened pedestrian pathways. A new grand entrance has also been constructed for passengers, improving both accessibility and the aesthetic appeal of the station. The enhanced façade and improved concourse with modern booking counters reflect a renewed commitment to passenger convenience.

A key focus of the project is inclusivity. Special amenities for Divyangjan, including ramps, tactile tiles, accessible toilets and dedicated PRS counters have been integrated into the station layout to ensure universal accessibility. Modern modular toilets, a baby feeding room, and kids’ play area also cater to the needs of diverse traveller groups, including women, children and senior citizens.

Passengers can now enjoy an upgraded waiting hall adorned with local art and cultural murals, a refreshment room directly connected to the platform, and a redesigned platform surface. Enhanced lighting using multiple themed installations and an improved passenger information system ensures a safe and well-informed travel environment, day and night.

As part of NFR’s commitment to sustainability and local empowerment, kiosks under the “One Station One Product” initiative and eco-friendly landscaping have been incorporated. These efforts not only beautify the station premises but also support local artisans and green practices. Despite facing challenges such as the station’s low-lying geography and vulnerability to monsoon flooding, NFR has successfully addressed key issues through efficient drainage upgrades, elevated infrastructure planning and better space utilization. The transformation extends beyond physical upgrades to include commercial spaces, a tourist facilitation centre and the development of a children’s park and pond, making the station a community-friendly zone.