Meitei group to boycott Manipur Guv, launch civil disobedience campaign

IMPHAL, May 24: A leading Meitei group announced a civil disobedience movement across Manipur from Sunday in protest against Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla’s alleged refusal to apologise for the removal of the state’s name from a government bus, sparking widespread discontent.

In a statement on Saturday, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) said that the 48-hour deadline given to the governor to issue a public apology has expired.

The committee stated that this development “confirms (the governor’s) disconnect from the ground reality and their disdain for the sentiments of the people.”

“The governor is henceforth boycotted by all public, civil and cultural platforms and no individual shall invite, attend of organise any function involving his participation until a public apology is made,” it added.

COCOMI also announced plans to mobilise non-violent mass protests, rallies, torch processions, and sit-ins across districts of the state.

It urged all citizens to cease cooperation with central government offices as part of “a civil disobedience campaign” against the administration.

President’s rule was imposed in the state on February 13.

Additionally, the organisation reiterated its demand for the immediate resignation of the security advisor, the DGP and the Chief Secretary, “for their role in enabling and evading from such disgraceful actions.”

COCOMI also rejected the inquiry constituted by the state government into the incident of removal of the state’s name from a government bus and demanded an independent probe led by a retired sessions or high court Judge.

“This movement is not a protest against peace. It is a protest against surrender of governance to narco terror threats, alienation of Manipur’s people, and the erasure of our identity under the guise of PR…Manipur is not a negotiable term. It is our name, our soul and our heritage. We shall defend it until justice prevails,” it added.

Security forces had allegedly stopped a state-run bus carrying journalists to cover the ‘Shirui Lily’ festival in Ukhrul district on Tuesday, and forced the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) officials to conceal the state’s name written on the windshield with a white paper.

On Wednesday evening, COCOMI called a 48-hour strike to protest the removal of the state’s name from a government bus and demanded an apology from Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and the resignation of three top officers. (PTI)